Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could reportedly be replaced by an overseas manager next season after his struggles this year.

The Spurs’ boss has endured a torrid season with injuries and poor performances, and his side sits 14th in the Premier League with a shocking 15 defeats. They do remain in the Europa League but face a tricky run to the final in what is a very competitive final eight.

Throughout the season, there have been many calls for the club to part ways with the stubborn yet expressive manager who has brought an incredible style of attacking play to the club. This season has seen them create the fifth-highest expected goals figure in the league but concede the fourth-worst expected goals against.

Of course, he has fought against a never-ending list of injuries and has been forced to play youngster Archie Gray, a traditional midfielder, at centre-back with back-up choice Ben Davies or Radu Dragusin. The frustrations have been felt by their players with Cristian Romero reportedly eyeing a move this summer as a result.

In terms of Postecoglou’s future, he has been defiant all season long, but there have been heavy links of a trio of managers that could take over his role: Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Fulham boss Marco Silva and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

However, a new report has claimed that the club are scouring the overseas market. Football Insider have revealed that sources have told them this and that they are looking to cast a wide net to replace the Australian manager.

Difficulties in recruiting Iraola, Frank

With Iraola fast becoming one of the most in-demand coaches after his spell with Bournemouth, he would likely aim for a higher benchmark than Spurs. Especially given that Bournemouth could achieve European football.

There have been some links with Real Madrid as well, and he is held in an extremely high regard. With Frank, he has become part of the furniture at Brentford, and perhaps only the top teams could be able to tempt him away from a place that has become his home.

Marco Silva could potentially be an easier option to prise away given that he isn’t as adored at Fulham as much as the Iraola and Frank are at their respective clubs and he has shown a willingness to change roles across his career.

Other managers from outside of the Premier League could include the former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, former Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag, the former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Brighton man Roberto De Zerbi.