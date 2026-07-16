Man City looking to stage hijack for seventh Tottenham signing who wants to leave PSG

Ibrahim Mbaye has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Man City.

Man City have joined the race to sign Tottenham transfer target Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have already secured deals for six signings after they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

The Tottenham hierarchy are doing everything in their power to ensure they don’t find themselves in a similar situation again next term.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Tottenham have spent £237m to bring Jan Paul Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes to north London.

Tottenham are now concentrating on improving their attack with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that their top two winger targets are Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Man City’s Savinho.

Romano said on YouTube: “On links between Rafael Leao and Tottenham. Can Rafael Leao go to Tottenham? Is it true that Tottenham are negotiating for Rafael Leao?

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“Guys, my understanding is the main names to take into consideration for Tottenham for the winger positions are: Cody Gakpo – but at the moment Liverpool are yet to open doors to an exit – and Savinho. Savinho is a top target for Tottenham. These two players are considered priorities for Tottenham for the winger position.

“I’m not saying they are joining, because this depends on negotiations, but Savinho is number one, two and three because Tottenham already wanted one year ago. If you remember, in my videos I always told you this.

“Then Cody Gakpo is a desire of Tottenham but at the moment Liverpool are not opening the doors to an exit, so we have to be patient. On Rafael Leao, I’m not aware of negotiations between Tottenham, his agent, Tottenham and Milan, at the moment I’m not aware.”

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However, Tottenham could also bring in a younger winger with PSG and Senegal youngster Mbaye being linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.

Man City enter race to sign Tottenham target

Journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Tottenham and other clubs could find it harder to complete the signing of Mbaye after Man City joined the race for the 18-year-old.

Aouna posted on X: ‘EXCL : #Ligue1 | Manchester City has added Ibrahim Mbaye to its list of players being tracked for this summer transfer window. Several major European clubs, including Tottenham, Aston Villa, Leipzig, and Dortmund, are also closely following the 18-year-old winger. Ibrahim Mbaye wants to leave PSG this summer, while the Parisian club is also open to a transfer.’

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