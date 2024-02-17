Merson names surprise fourth team in Premier League title race with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City

Paul Merson reckons Tottenham can still win the Premier League title this season.

Paul Merson insists Tottenham can challenge Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Spurs host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently ten points behind leaders Liverpool after the Reds beat Brentford 4-1 in the early kick-off.

It would probably take Tottenham to win almost all of their remaining fixtures to beat one of Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City to top spot with the Premier League pacesetters rarely dropping points.

Spurs are currently fourth, and to finish in that position would represent a success for Postecoglou in his first season in charge, with the Australian managing to change the club’s style of play in a short period of time.

But Arsenal legend Merson reckons they could do better than fourth and is tipping Tottenham to make a late push for the Premier League title because of their upcoming fixtures.

Merson told Sky Sports: “I think Tottenham have got some good fixtures if I’m being honest I really do.

READ MORE: Arsenal pair among top 10 most expensive players ever to then leave for free transfers

“You’ve got to win those games I know you have but it’s better than playing Man City away and teams like that every week.

“They’ve got winnable games and at the moment I think Tottenham are in it as well, I really do.

“They could win their next five or six games. Liverpool have got to play Man City in a couple of weeks and all of a sudden it changes around again.

“I think this could go to the wire again. It was massive Arsenal winning 6-0 last week because that goal difference before the West Ham game was another point.

“Now they’re back in it at three goals. I think you’ve got three top teams up there but I’m not going to count Tottenham out.

“I’ve seen their games and they’re worryingly good.”

However, potential Premier League title talk has not been impacting Postecoglou’s players with Son Heung-min insisting it hasn’t crossed their mind.

When asked if he and his Tottenham team-mates have been wondering about finishing top, Son said earlier this week: “Not at all.

“We are doing our best from our position and [what is] expected of us. There are so many contenders. There are so many favourites. Man City, Liverpool is flying now. From our position, we want to give our best and at the end of the season we are where we take it.”