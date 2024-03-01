Tottenham ‘more active’ than Arsenal, Man Utd as race for 10-goal striker hots up

Tottenham are reportedly the ‘most active’ team in the race to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is also a target for Arsenal and Manchester United.

Zirkzee has impressed for Bologna this season and is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Outside the Premier League, it is believed that AC Milan are looking at the 22-year-old.

He is not expected to be too expensive, either, and reportedly has a £34million release clause only valid for Bayern Munich, the team that sold Zirkzee to Bologna in August 2022.

It has been a great season for Bologna, who are currently fourth in Serie A and have won their last five league games, giving them a great chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Zirkzee’s form has played a huge part in their success in 2023/24. He is a promising all-around striker whose incredible strength gives him the ability to hold the ball up.

It is no surprise to see Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United looking at him, with all three clubs in the market for a new striker.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are said to be ahead of the Gunners and Red Devils in the chase for Zirkzee’s signature, however.

According to MilanLive.it (Sport Witness), Spurs are included in the list of ‘several European clubs’ chasing the Dutch striker.

As you are probably aware, the original story focuses on AC Milan’s interest in Zirkzee.

It is claimed that the Rossoneri are prepared to spend big on a striker this summer and are also interested in Lille’s Jonathan David and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Zirkzee is the main target, though, with the Italian giants ‘wary of competition from England’.

Premier League side Spurs are currently the ‘most active’ in the race to sign the 22-year-old striker, whose asking price seems to be going up every week.

There is nothing about how much Bologna are hoping to receive for their prized asset, with the Sport Witness report stating that there appears to be an attempt in Italian media to ‘hype’ the player.

Zirkzee has scored ten goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, notching six assists in the process.

Manchester United’s reported interest comes with Erik ten Hag eager to relieve some of the attacking burden on young striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Furthermore, the Red Devils looked lost without Hojlund in the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham last weekend, with his lack of presence up top contributing to a poor performance and result.

Spurs, meanwhile, are yet to spend the £100m they received from Bayern for Harry Kane on a new striker, although Richarlison has been filling the void nicely.

Heung-min Son is also capable of playing through the middle and has impressed under Postecoglou this term.

