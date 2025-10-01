Harry Kane has been linked with a return to Tottenham.

Tottenham are still the most likely Premier League club that Harry Kane will join if he leaves German giants Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The England international is in incredible scoring form again this season for the Bavarians with ten goals in five Bundesliga appearances and 17 in nine matches in all competitions.

Kane has carried on his brilliant form from his time in the Premier League with Tottenham and now has 102 goals in 105 games for Bayern Munich.

There have been rumours that Kane could return to the Premier League in the near future with a release clause of £54m reportedly becoming active in January 2026 for any interested parties.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke recently insisted that Tottenham “will be in the mix” if Kane wants to leave but warned “there will be no shortage of offers”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider recently: “For Kane right now, he’s having a good time at Bayern Munich, scoring plenty of goals and competing for trophies.

“He would want to go to a club that’s going to give him the opportunity to be successful and win more trophies and honours as well.

“I’m sure Tottenham will be in the mix if he decides to leave Bayern, but they’re going to face a lot of competition for him and it won’t be straightforward.

“It won’t just be other Premier League clubs, the likes of Chelsea and Man United who have been long-term admirers, but Barcelona as well.

“If Kane does leave Bayern Munich next summer, there will be no shortage of offers, and he will want to be successful and playing at the highest level possible.”

But now football finance expert Stefan Borson thinks a move to Spurs is “pretty unlikely” and that Kane will see out the rest of his career at Bayern Munich.

Borson told Football Insider: “I don’t think it’s feasible that Manchester United would do it.

“I know they’ve been talked about. He doesn’t fit with United with their direction of travel.

“It doesn’t fit with City’s direction of travel. It definitely doesn’t fit with Liverpool’s direction of travel. He’s not going to Arsenal. Chelsea again, they’re going young.

“I don’t think he’s coming back to the Premier League unless it’s to Spurs under a situation where they’ve just gotten new ownership, and I think even that’s pretty unlikely, so who does that leave in terms of the options for him?”

Borson added: “I don’t think he’s going to Real Madrid. I don’t think he’s going to Barcelona. I doubt he’s going to Atletico Madrid. I doubt he’s going to PSG.

“I think the most likely thing is that nobody activates that clause and he ends up staying at Bayern Munich for the rest of his career probably.”

When asked recently if he was thinking about a return to the Premier League, Kane said: “No, not at the moment.

“I’m really happy here. I have two years left on my contract. I’m enjoying every moment.

“[Returning to England] is not in my thought process. I’m enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful.”