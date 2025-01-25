Tottenham interested in 18y/o Championship striker after positive scouting trips in recent months

Ryan One has been scouted by Tottenham of late

Tottenham have reportedly watched Sheffield United youngster Ryan One in recent months, with the Blades aware that interest is mounting in their striker.

Spurs have struggled to be competitive in the Premier League so far this season. They currently find themselves 15th in the table, with seven wins out of a possible 22.

Injuries in every area of the field have not helped matters, with starting centre-backs and striker Dominic Solanke all getting injured.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs need help after Solanke’s injury, which could see him sidelined for six weeks. As per TBRFootball, they have their eye on a Championship striker.

The report states that Tottenham have watched Sheffield United’s One in recent months. There is long-standing interest from other clubs, with struggling Ipswich reportedly having enquired to the Blades about One’s situation.

There is said to be interest mounting in the youngster from a few clubs.

But given the current situation at Spurs, One could be a perfect reinforcement. At 18 years of age, he is not the most experienced player, and has scored just once in the second tier so far, from 10 games.

But he would not need to play consistently, with Richarlison coming back into the Tottenham side after injury, likely to take the place vacated by Solanke.

The forward assisted against Everton in his first game back from injury, before starting the 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd target ‘wants to join’ Spurs with Big Ange ‘confident’ despite ‘significant West Ham twist’

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham told asking price for ‘stalling’ Southampton teen ‘unlikely to stay’

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: January 2025 transfer window edition…

As such, One may be in the squad, but could get the opportunity to watch from behind Richarlison, with Solanke then coming back after a few weeks.

That would then given the Blades man the chance to progress without the pressure of potentially having to play at a level he is not yet comfortable with.

The report does not state that Tottenham are planning on making a move, but given Solanke’s injury, it could be a perfect opportunity. That said, it’s not believed the Blades will look to sell One in January.

READ MORE: Two reasons why Tottenham could ‘pull the plug’ on striker deal as Postecoglou issues transfer update