Tottenham's move for Jarrod Bowen has been described as utter nonsense

A source at a Premier League club has reportedly labelled a potential Tottenham bid for their captain as “100 per cent utter nonsense.”

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new wide forward this summer. They finished 17th in the Premier League last season, so a number of new signings are probably required.

In the attack, Spurs are being linked with the signing of Bryan Mbeumo, who is reportedly intrigued by a move due to his former boss at Brentford Thomas Frank taking charge.

But a recent report suggests Tottenham have cooled their interest. They are still being linked with some big names, though, with West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen a player of reported interest for a few weeks.

The Hammers forward is now on 99 direct goal contributions in the Premier League, and had one of his best campaigns last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting 10 more.

But Claret & Hugh have reportedly had confirmation from a source at West Ham that reports of an impending bid from Tottenham for Bowen are “100 per cent utter nonsense.”

Bowen himself is clearly settled in East London, having played there for five and a half years, winning a European trophy and rising through the ranks to become the captain and best player.

He recently suggested that though there is interest in him, the only way he’ll leave West Ham is if they decide to push him out.

“You score a couple of goals, the transfer window comes around the corner, and people are interested in you,” he said.

“I have been linked a few times in different transfer windows when I have had good seasons.

“I have been here for five, five-and-a-half years now, and I have got good numbers in goals and assists, so I think that is always going to come.

“But we are sitting here at a club where we have won a European trophy, we have finished in high places, had a Europa League semi-final, so we have had a lot of success as well since I have been here.

“We have had a blip this season, and when we won the Conference League, I think we finished lower as well, but no one remembers that because we won the trophy as well.

“This is the first season where we have had no Europe, and we have been really poor in the league position, so talk is going to happen.

“But for me, unless the club turned around and said they were selling me, then I won’t be going anywhere.”

