Tottenham ‘negotiate loan’ for Chelsea star with £38m option to buy in ‘attractive’ proposal

Tottenham are willing to make a loan offer for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs have had a rotten season in the Premier League with their 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Sunday condemning them to a 17th-placed finish.

Ange Postecoglou will now come under huge pressure over the summer with some reports insisting that his future is still up in the air despite their Europa League final win over Manchester United.

Tottenham secured Champions League football by beating the Red Devils and now the Spurs hierarchy are planning for next season with a boosted budget.

A forward is towards the top of their list despite only seven sides in the Premier League scoring more goals than Tottenham this term.

And Spanish website Fichajes claims that Tottenham are interested in Chelsea forward Nkunku, who is ‘virtually assured’ to depart before the end of the summer.

Nkunku ‘has been on the radar of several clubs interested in adding him to their squads, and now the situation seems clearer for the player and his current team.’.

Tottenham are ‘willing to negotiate an initial loan, with a €45m (£38m) option to buy’ the France international and the ‘proposal could be attractive to Chelsea’.

For Spurs, the deal ‘represents an opportunity to strengthen their attack without a significant immediate financial commitment’.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet reckons Nkunku, who has only started nine Premier League matches this season, has “got the talent” to be a hit at Stamford Bridge but needed Enzo Maresca to give him more game time.

Poyet said: “I think Christopher Nkunku is a very good player. I just don’t think the style of how Chelsea want to play sees him add much value with one man up front. It makes it a lot more difficult for him to get more playing time.

“The decision to stay at Chelsea in January would have been personal for Nkunku. Some people make the decision to leave after one year if they’ve had enough, but some people will see out the contract. I really believe he’s got the talent.

“It’s a difficult one to call whether he could perform week-in week-out because he just hasn’t been given that amount of playing time by Enzo Maresca yet. If he were to get given a solid run of games up front, it’d be a lot easier to say what value he brings to the team, it’s impossible otherwise.”