Neville calls out ‘silly’ Tottenham star in Postecoglou ‘nonsense’: ‘They do some stupid things’

Gary Neville insists Tottenham do “some stupid things” and singled out Son Heung-min for a “silly” moment in their 6-3 loss to Liverpool.

Spurs found themselves 2-0 down inside 36 minutes with James Maddison getting one back for Ange Postecoglou’s side before the Reds ran riot.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal just before the break and a brace after half-time from Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool take a commanding 5-1 lead.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke gave Tottenham fans hope heading into the final ten minutes but Luis Diaz added another for Liverpool as the score ended 6-3 in a pulsating affair in north London.

Liverpool loved attacking Spurs’ high line and former Man Utd defender Neville criticised Son for a particular moment that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold given space.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “They’ve got a really exciting front six, but I did put a clip in during the second half, which we don’t normally do, showing Son making a silly press towards Joe Gomez and the ball getting played past him over to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“They do some stupid things like that, which almost forces the full-backs then to jump out and press and then, all of a sudden, it leaves a situation like the third goal.”

Neville added: “Overcommitting at a point where you have no chance of winning the ball as wide players and defenders, that’s a nonsense that. They had some experienced players up top, I think Son was one of the worst actually, and I love him to bits – he’s a world-class player.”

The Man Utd legend continued on Tottenham and Son: “But some of his decisions to actually leave Trent Alexander-Arnold, go and press Joe Gomez or go somewhere else and leave that space for Trent Alexander-Arnold to go into were just nonsensical. It’s just mind-boggling really.”

Postecoglou has been criticised for sticking to his attacking principles in recent months but the Tottenham boss has insisted he will not change.

He told reporters after the defeat to Liverpool: “I think I have been really patient the last 18 months sitting up here answering the same questions over and over again. If people want me to change my approach, it’s not going to change. We are doing it for a reason, we are doing it because we think it will help us to be successful.

“If people don’t understand the circumstances we are in at the moment, the challenges we have from a team and squad perspective which are as obvious as you want to make them. I get the idea that people think that I should just flip a switch and change and somehow that will miraculously make us a different team.

“It is what it is. I’m just going to continue staying focused on trying to build this team to be the team we want. In the interim, we are going to have accept there are going to be challenges along the way.”