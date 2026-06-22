Tottenham are preparing to submit ‘a new bid’ of over €100m as they look to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to reports.

Spurs are already making huge progress in the summer transfer window with Roberto De Zerbi’s side securing the free transfers of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Tottenham narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Everton seeing Spurs finish two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who dropped into the Championship.

Spurs are keen to avoid being in the same situation again next season with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke becoming their third signing last week.

And now Tottenham are looking to accelerate a deal to sign Newcastle midfielder Tonali with the Italy international believed to be available for transfer this summer at the right price.

Journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Tottenham “want to make a statement signing” this summer and Tonali is the man they are hoping to sign.

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Jacobs wrote: ‘A fresh bid is expected. Manchester City remain active as well. Spurs want to make a statement signing with Roberto De Zerbi stressing the importance of adding in central midfield.’

Despite their first bid of around £75m being turned down, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Tottenham “are real contenders” to sign Tonali.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham entered the race strong to sign Sandro Tonali and Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham. Tottenham are real contenders to sign Sandro Tonali, Tottenham are strong contenders for Sandro Tonali and Tottenham are very serious.

“It’s a bid, it was sent three days ago. Tottenham sent an official bid, £75million, rejected by Newcastle, they want more. The first bid is never getting accepted, it’s normal and common knowledge in football that when you want to negotiate for a top player with a big transfer fee that the first bid never gets accepted.

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“It’s part of the plan, because for Tottenham it was the message sent to the player and to Newcastle as well, but especially the player, to show that they are serious.

“It’s not the bid we need to talk about now, Tottenham remain in conversations with those close to Tonali and Tottenham remain in conversations to make a new bid. Tottenham are there and working for Tonali, they are working very hard and very strong to get Sandro Tonali.”

New bid from Tottenham set to be over €100m

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Tottenham are preparing a ‘new bid’ of over €100m (£87m) for the Newcastle midfielder.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Tottenham are set to submit to #Newcastle a new bid (over €100M) to try to sign Sandro #Tonali, who is ready to leave #NUFC and considers over his story with Magpies. Not only #THFC: there are other three english top clubs (Man City, Arsenal and Man United) at the window…’

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