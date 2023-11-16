Tottenham join Newcastle, Arsenal in race for £47m star as Postecoglou eyes solution to big problem

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is desperate to return to the Premier League and Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for his signature.

Neves ditched Wolves for the Saudi Pro League in the summer window after Al Hilal signed him for £47m – a club-record sale for the Midlands club.

The midfielder was a key player for Wolves. He made 253 appearances in a six-year stint at Molineux, scoring 30 goals and making 17 assists overall. He was handed the captain’s armband at the start of last season.

Since making the switch to Al Hilal, Neves has featured 17 times so far, netting twice and laying on one assist.

Neves has already proved he has the quality to perform well in the Premier League, so it’s no surprise to see English clubs keen on signing him in January.

As previously reported by Football365, both Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in Neves as they both look to bolster their midfields.

The Magpies are ‘extremely keen to do a deal in the winter window’ but are awaiting the outcome of a vote by clubs which could block affiliate organisations conducting business with one another. Their owners also own Al Hilal.

Now, it seems that Tottenham are set to join Newcastle and Arsenal in the race for Neves.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s best and worst player (for PPG): Martinez is a Manchester United jinx

As exclusively revealed by our friends at TEAMtalk, Tottenham are ‘ready to pounce in January’ should Newcastle miss out on the Portugal international.

Spurs’ need for Neves emerges with Ange Postecoglou facing the prospect of losing Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma for up to six weeks in the New Year when they jet off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The London club are also battling to retain the services of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who TEAMtalk understand is ‘keen to move on.’

The potential exit of the Danish international, along with Sarr and Bissouma being unavailable from January, could leave Tottenham desperate to bring in a new centre-mid this winter.

Therefore, making a move for Neves could make sense for Postecoglou and his team as they look to build on their excellent start to the campaign.

The report states that there will be ‘an opportunity to negotiate’ with Al Hilal, who would entertain a loan with a £60m option to buy clause inserted in any deal for Neves this winter.

It’s claimed that Neves is ‘intent’ on a move back to European football – and he could be followed by other players who have struggled to settle in Saudi.

DON’T MISS: The multinational players England could lose or discard: Palmer, Greenwood ‘baggage’, Gordon…