Tottenham, Newcastle blow with West Ham set to ‘agree signing’ in the ‘next 48 hours’

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the January transfer deadline approaches, according to reports.

The England international is yet to start a Premier League match this season and has made nine appearances in total in all competitions under Pep Guardiola.

Rodri, who is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, and others stand in the way of him and a place in Guardiola’s starting XI and now it appears Man City are ready to let him go out on loan.

There have been rumours for weeks about his potential destination with Newcastle and Tottenham initially mentioned as the two frontrunners to sign Phillips.

But now West Ham seem to have won the race for the former Leeds United midfielder with Football Insider claiming that the Hammers are ‘expecting to agree the signing’ of Phillips ‘in the next 48 hours’.

West Ham, Man City and Phillips ‘are confident of a breakthrough in talks after further progress was made overnight’ with the Hammers ‘working on reaching an agreement for the England midfielder to join until the end of the season’.

Newcastle and Tottenham ‘have been put off by the conditions of the deal’ and it now appears West Ham have won the race with Phillips ‘eager for a move away from the Etihad’ in his search for regular minutes.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also revealed earlier on Tuesday that a deal is edging closer to completion with a fresh round of talks scheduled “soon”.

Romano wrote on X: “Kalvin Phillips, getting closer and closer to West Ham. Negotiations are advancing, as reported yesterday. New round of talks will take place soon as the feeling on #WHUFC remains positive. Discussions ongoing with Man City on structure of the deal.”

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent thinks West Ham will have pulled off an “unbelievable” signing if they manage to get a deal for Phillips over the line.

“Even if David Moyes brings in them two players, Kalvin Phillips and Emile Smith-Rowe, they will be two unbelievable signings for their squad, especially pushing Europe as well and pushing that top six where they are,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“I mean, all of a sudden, if you’re a West Ham fan, you’re excited now anyway because of the players you’ve got. You bring in them two as well, you’re almost like, ‘Oh my goodness! What can we do with this squad?’

“Definitely top six. Minimum top six. I think they should be aiming for top six anyway because I think they’re a good side but if they add them two in, top six then becomes the minimum.”

