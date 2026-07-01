Tottenham reject Newcastle bid for Gray as Spurs close in on two record-breaking deals

Newcastle United ‘remain interested’ in Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray despite having a bid turned down by Spurs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham have already been very busy in the transfer market by bringing in four new signings after the Spurs board look to avoid being in a relegation battle again next term.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all arrived at Tottenham on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke has joined from Brighton in a deal worth around £52m.

And it now looks like Tottenham could break their transfer record twice in a week as they close in on the signings of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s done—Matheus Fernandes will play for Tottenham Hotspur and not for Manchester United. Man United have been in conversation for a long time with Fernandes until Tuesday morning. I can guarantee to you that before lunchtime, Manchester United were still in contact with the agent of the player, still in contact with West Ham.

“But what made the difference is the transfer fee, because Manchester United were not matching the £85m valuation in full. They were never going to pay £85 million in full, but they were prepared to reach £85 million including add-ons.

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“Tottenham arrived with an £85 million guaranteed fee—a fixed fee, no add-ons, no future stories. West Ham have the guarantee they wanted. £85 million for a player strongly wanted by Roberto De Zerbi.

“De Zerbi was pushing like crazy behind the scenes to get Fernandes. It was not easy for Tottenham to get the green light from the player with Man United involved to play in Champions League football. Tottenham were in trouble till the final day of the Premier League season, so it’s a completely different situation.

“But now we can say that Tottenham have agreed all terms with Matheus Fernandes and also with West Ham. So, £85 million—the most expensive deal in history for Tottenham.

“Tottenham remain in conversations with Newcastle for Sandro Tonali. So we have to see also the outcome of that conversation between Tottenham and Newcastle, but for sure they are working very hard to rebuild the midfield.”

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An £85m deal for Fernandes would break Tottenham’s transfer record, while there have also been claims that a new bid has gone in for Tonali worth in excess of €100m (£86m), which would eclipse the amount potentially spent on the West Ham midfielder.

Gray exit if Tottenham get Tonali over the line?

And now Tottenham are batting off bids for their players with Newcastle, who own Tonali, looking to bring in a replacement for the Italian in the form of former Leeds United star Gray.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle send offer to Tottenham for Archie Gray, rejected by Spurs. Spurs made their position clear following the approach, with no agreement reached between the clubs at this stage. Told #NUFC remain interested, while Spurs stance is unchanged for now.’

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