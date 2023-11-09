Tottenham, Newcastle on red alert with Everton ‘willing to listen to offers’ for England international

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Tottenham and Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window.

At one point, the 25-year-old was considered to be one of the most promising young players in the Premier League, but his progress has stunted in the last couple of years.

Godfrey enjoyed his best run of form during Carlo Ancelotti’s time at Goodison Park. He made 36 appearances in the 2020/21 season, and his solid performances earned him his first call up to the England national team.

However, he suffered with COVID-19 in 2021, which Godfrey admitted ‘took his toll on him physically.’

When he was finally getting back to full fitness at the start of the 2022/23 season, the defender suffered a horrific leg break. Since then, he has never really broken into the Everton starting XI again.

This season, Godfrey has played just one minute of Premier League football, so a move away from the Merseyside club could be the best solution for him.

According to a somewhat surprising report from 90min, Godfrey has ’emerged as a target’ for several Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Newcastle.

The report notes that he has ‘fallen completely out of England contention’ and as a result, is keen to ‘reignite his flailing top-flight career’ and ‘Everton are willing to listen to offers for him.’

The Toffees signed Godfrey from Norwich for £20m in 2020 and they would be looking to recoup as much of that fee as possible.

90min state that Tottenham and Newcastle are both looking to bring in defensive reinforcements in January to provide cover for injured players.

The report adds: “Spurs will prioritise signing a centre-back this winter, with Lloyd Kelly, Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah among their other targets. They also watched over Strahinja Pavlovic during a recent scouting trip to Red Bull Salzburg.”

“Godfrey is also wanted by Bournemouth, Burnley and Crystal Palace, while Scottish side Rangers are interested as well.”

Given James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are playing well for Everton at the moment, it’s thought that Sean Dyche would be open to letting Godfrey leave.

The exact amount that the Toffees would be willing to sell Godfrey for, however, remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see if any of the mentioned clubs do make a concrete bid for him in January.

