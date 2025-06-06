Tottenham are on the hunt of a new manager after the sacking of Ange Postecoglou and it’s been revealed that chairman Daniel Levy has met with his No 1 target ‘multiple times’ to speak about the job.

Despite breaking a 17-year trophy drought at Spurs, manager Postecoglou was sacked on Friday evening. In his first season, his side finished fifth in the Premier League, but the second – in which they won European silverware – they came 17th.

It was suggested that silverware might have been able to save him, but Tottenham assessed their season and decided he was no longer the man to take them forwards.

A report from GIVEMESPORT has actually stated that Spurs were considering the sacking ‘for several months’ due to poor performances in the league.

Thomas Frank has long been among the names linked with the Spurs job, and the Brentford boss – who has a release clause – has been named the ‘leading contender’ to take it.

The fresh report has given an update on the situation which suggests it might not be long until he’s in position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Indeed, plans are already in place to replace Postecoglou, with a few candidates considered, and chairman Levy having met with Frank ‘multiple times’ about taking the job.

They reiterate that Frank is the ‘top contender’ for the job, though it’s not suggested what his feelings about it are.

Were he not open to it at all, though, he’d surely not have had multiple meetings about joining Spurs.

It has previously been reported that the job is appealing to to the Brentford boss, due to Tottenham being a big-six club with Champions League football.

Frank has never managed in European competition before, with the closest to that being Europa League qualifying with Brondby in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

He took the club to the fourth round of qualifying in the second of those campaigns, but they were unable to make it through to the tournament proper.

Given his experience, or lack thereof, a Champions League campaign will be a big step for Frank. Whether he’s able to have success remains to be seen, but he certainly has credit for the two seasons he’s guided Brentford into the top half of the Premier League.

