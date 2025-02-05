Marc Guehi would have been a good fit for Ange Postecoglou, per Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist feels the signing of Marc Guehi would have had a big impact at Tottenham and would “probably have suited” the system of manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs tried their hand at signing a few players at the back end of the January window. Mathys Tel rejected them with days to go, but came around on the project on deadline day, signing on loan.

At the other end of the pitch, Tottenham were turned down by centre-backs Fikayo Tomori and Axel Disasi, and ended up signing Kevin Danso on loan, but also made an attempt for England international Guehi.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed the bid for the Crystal Palace man, and how it had been rejected.

But had they landed him, McCoist feels Guehi could have been transformative to the way Spurs play.

“I thought that would be a great signing in respect to, I would change Tottenham’s shape if they signed Guehi and I played the three centre-backs with two wider boys,” he said on talkSPORT.

“And it would have probably suited Ange in the way he plays.”

At the moment, Spurs play with two centre-backs, and given injuries the main pairing has been Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray this term – the latter a right-back or central-midfielder.

But when Cristian Romero is back fit, and Micky van de Ven fully returns to action, if Guehi were also in the centre-back corps, it would seemingly be tough, on paper, to pick the best two out of those three.

That could indeed see all three picked. The last time Tottenham played a back-three formation – against Everton on January 19 – they lost 3-2, though the trio was not to the level of Romero, Van de Ven and Guehi.

At the moment, it is immaterial, as the Palace man did not join, but Romano did state his transfer could open up again in the summer.

Though there is likely to be interest from a number of other Premier League big boys, Spurs, after making an attempt in January, could well be there again.

