Transfer insider Dean Jones has speculated over the fact that Mathys Tel “didn’t really want” to join Tottenham, and instead feels he can play for Bayern Munich again.

The Tel saga was one of the more interesting in the January transfer window. Bayern Munich were happy to send him to Tottenham, but though they accepted an offer days before the deadline, the striker turned them down.

He was said to be keen on a move to Manchester United, but that move didn’t come to fruition, and when Spurs came back into the fold on deadline day, Tel suddenly accepted the offer, rather than having to stay sidelined at Bayern.

Transfer insider Jones feels the route Tel took to the Tottenham move shows he perhaps didn’t actually want it, and may still have ambitions of returning to Bayern, rather than having Spurs use their option to buy him.

“I still feel like the player doesn’t fully want to leave Bayern Munich, and even if he does really well here at Tottenham, he might see it as, well, if I do really well, I can play for Bayern Munich again. So maybe I’m being cynical about that, but I get that impression. He didn’t really want this transfer to happen, did he?” Jones said on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast.

“It was only when Man United pulled out that it came back on the table because he wanted to go there.

“Yeah, I mean, there is an element, I imagine, that he really did want to go out and get minutes, whether that meant he wanted to depart Bayern permanently or not, it is a different question.

“But I’m quite interested with this whole Ange Postecoglou getting on the phone and basically being like, look, this is how I see you fitting into my system. This is where I foresee you getting minutes.”

But if Tel does perform well and Tottenham want to sign him permanently, it does not seem he’d have say. Jones’ views follow a report from Christian Falk stating that if a move to United came up, the striker would “like to do it”.

