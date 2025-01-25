New York Red Bulls ‘in talks’ with Tottenham forward over immediate exit from north London

MLS side New York Red Bulls are reportedly ‘in talks’ with Timo Werner over his exit from Tottenham, in a move which could be confirmed soon.

Werner has not played often for Spurs this season. He has featured in the Premier League for 500 minutes and has started just four games.

In all competitions, he has been involved in just four goals. It has been suggested that there is little chance of Tottenham deciding to sign him permanently after his loan period is up.

In fact, they could allow him to leave immediately, with Foot Mercato stating that Werner is in talks to head to the MLS, with New York Red Bulls in discourse with the German.

It is not stated whether he would again be loaned by RB Leipzig, or if the forward would leave permanently, but the report mentions his current loan, and states he ‘could continue his career across the Atlantic’.

The report is seemingly unclear on the chances of the move being confirmed, with it stated it ‘remains to be seen’ whether all parties will manage to find ‘common ground’.

Given how little impact Werner has had at Tottenham this season, it would not be a surprise if they were ok with letting him leave.

That said, Dominic Solanke is going to be sidelined for around six weeks through injury, and Spurs might want as many options up top as they can have.

In any case, at 28 and with his latest venture to the Premier League going down somewhat poorly – with two goals and six assists in 30 appearances – it is unlikely that Werner will return to England, and America would be a new challenge for him.

