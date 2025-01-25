Guglielmo Vicario tipped to ‘angle for’ summer exit as insider believes his spot is gone

Guglielmo Vicario has been tipped to “angle for” a transfer away from Tottenham, with Antonin Kinsky believed to have taken his spot as first-choice goalkeeper.

Vicario was one of Spurs’ most important assets in his first season and part of the next. He did not miss a single minute of action during the first 50 Premier League games he was available for.

But he was then injured against Manchester City in November – even making it to the end of the game on a broken ankle – and has been out since.

Though he’s taken to social media to suggest he’s not far from returning, his understudy, Kinsky, who was signed at the beginning of January to ease the fact Vicario was missing, has made a decent start, saving seven shots in his first two Premier League games.

Though it must be said he’s also conceded five times, journalist John Wenham, who often covers Tottenham, feels the Czech goalkeeper will remain the No.1 when Vicario is back, leading to the Italian heading out the door.

“I believe Kinský will be our first-choice goalkeeper moving forward,” Wenham told Tottenham News.

“Therefore, do you think Vicario is happy about being the number two? Absolutely not. He will have ambitions of his own. Since joining Spurs, he has become an Italy international player. Therefore, I think Vicario might be angling for a transfer away from the club in the summer.

“Kinský has a great opportunity to establish himself with some winnable games coming up. As a result, it would then be difficult for Vicario to get himself back in the side.”

Spurs’ next two games are against Leicester and IF Elfsborg, both of which appear simple, but the north London outfit did recently lose to Everton, who are teetering above the relegation zone, and conceded three goals in that game, so there are no guarantees Kinsky establishes himself as the man to dethrone.

