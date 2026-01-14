Tottenham next midfield signing after Gallagher revealed as Romano says January deal ‘not possible’

Tottenham have revealed plans to sign another midfielder in 2026 with the club set to finalise a deal for Conor Gallagher, according to reports.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Wednesday that Gallagher has completed his medical at Tottenham and will be announced as a Spurs player shortly.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Conor Gallagher completed his medical as new Tottenham player, official statement next to announce him and Brazilian LB Souza from Santos. Atlético Madrid receive €40m.’

Despite Gallagher potentially solving a number of issues in the middle of the park for Tottenham, the Spurs recruitment team think they are still lacking one midfield player.

The Times claim that Tottenham are looking to sign a ‘midfield connector’ in 2026 with a deep-lying creative playmaker on their list of top targets.

The report reveals: ‘What Gallagher will not solve is Tottenham’s need for a midfield connector, a playmaker to complement the more destructive Palhinha at the base of their midfield.

‘The club have identified the need for more of a creative passer from deep but whether such a key signing can be made in January, or has to be deferred to the summer, remains to be seen. The most-wanted Premier League players in that position — Adam Wharton among them — are unlikely to be leaving mid-season.’

Yan Diomande has been heavily linked to a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, but Romano has revealed a deal is “not possible” for Spurs in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The message from Leipzig is that Diomande will not leave the club in the January window. They want to keep the winger. Eventually, in the summer it’s going to be a different story. Man Utd, PSG and Bayern are sending their people to follow him. Tottenham already tried for this January window but it was not possible. There’s going to be plenty of interest in him because he’s one of the most interesting wingers in the market.

“But Leipzig was to continue with him and protect him. They think the next six months will help to drive the price higher ahead of the summer transfer window.

“If you ask me do you think Diomande will move in January, I’d say it would be complicated because Leipzig already made big money in the summer.”

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks Tottenham are putting their backing behind Thomas Frank with the Gallagher signing amid rumours he could face the sack soon unless he turns results around.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It was confirmed that Gallagher is going to come to Spurs. And that’s exactly what I mean about the Tottenham hierarchy backing Thomas Frank.

“So Gallagher is a hard-working player. He did well at Atletico Madrid, he was well-liked, but certainly did really well at Palace. And I think he will fit Thomas Frank very well. He’s a hard-working player, which is probably the best I can say about him.

“But I think at £40 million, that’s a big sign of backing for Thomas Frank. If there’s a couple of more and I do expect another couple for Spurs, that’s going to be a big sign for him. I think having him come in to freshen up the squad as well against West Ham will give Spurs that bit of an edge.

“And so I expect to see Spurs to win that game, but it’s a tricky one. But certainly freshening up Spurs is going to be important and we’re seeing those signs. Whereas the freshening up in West Ham seems more desperation rather than actually strategic freshening up in my point of view.”