Romano reveals Nicolas Jackson to Tottenham truth amid claims Spurs could move for Chelsea star

Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is a name Tottenham have “discussed internally” this summer.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship last term with a 1-0 win over Everton on the final day of the season preserving their Premier League status.

The Tottenham hierarchy don’t want to find themselves in a relegation battle again next year and they have made six signings to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka have arrived on free transfers, while £237m was spent on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham are now looking to improve their attack in the final weeks of the summer with Spurs looking for two, maybe three, new signings before the window shuts.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Tottenham are ‘interested’ in Chelsea striker Jackson, who spent last season out on loan at Bayern Munich.

READ: Liverpool tipped to sell Gakpo for £70m; ‘not happy’ Reds teammate to push for summer exit

Giving his understanding of Tottenham interest in Jackson, Romano told his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing a striker this summer.

“They have discussed several names internally, including Omar Marmoush.

“For Nicolas Jackson, despite reports over the last 24 hours, there is nothing close or imminent with Tottenham.

“He is not a priority and there are no advanced negotiations. He is simply one of several names discussed internally.

“Don’t forget Aston Villa’s interest in Nicolas Jackson. Villa consider him one of their priority targets, but everything depends on how much they can spend.

“They have already signed Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea, so they cannot take another Chelsea player on loan during this transfer window.

“That means any move for Jackson would have to be permanent, and the finances will determine whether it is possible.

READ: Former Tottenham scout questions transfer fee for forward who ‘could hardly get in’ Spurs’ team

“Another important factor is Unai Emery’s relationship with Jackson. They worked together at Villarreal, have an excellent relationship and Emery would love to work with him again.”

Cody Gakpo remains another top target for Tottenham

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo is another player on Tottenham’s list but the Reds are not currently keen on letting the Netherlands international leave.

Romano confirmed: “Tottenham want to sign two wingers this summer and Cody Gakpo remains another top target.

“They have already explored the move, but it is not easy because Liverpool want to keep Gakpo and consider him a very important player.

“Tottenham have made contact with people close to the player to understand the cost of the deal and whether it would be possible to bring him to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

“So this remains one of the most interesting winger situations to follow.”

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