Tottenham have no ‘guarantee’ that they’ll be able to sign Johnny Cardoso, as he has a couple of other avenues in mind, including moves to other side, per a report.

Spurs placed themselves right at the head of the queue for Cardoso in an interesting transfer in the summer. They allowed Betis to re-sign Giovani Lo Celso, but in that deal ensured they had ‘priority’ over the signing of the club’s star midfielder, Cardoso.

That means they’ll be able to sign him for €25million (£21.5m approx) in a small window in the summer.

But according to Relevo, there is no ‘guarantee’ that Spurs will be able to make that move, regardless of their priority clause. That’s as Cardoso could decide to do something else.

If Tottenham are to use their clause, the midfielder could simply say no, and it seems there could be a reason for that, with a couple of other avenues in view.

Indeed, it’s stated the clause ‘doesn’t imply a yes’ from Cardoso, particularly with Betis challenging for the Champions League. It’s believed if they did qualify for the elite competition, that would be an ‘element to convince the American’.

Betis are currently sixth in La Liga and six points below fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao in the final Champions League spot.

Cardoso could also look fondly on a move to another club. It’s believed his ‘entourage is handling more lucrative interests than Tottenham’s’.

While there are ‘no firm offers yet’, Cardoso’s representatives are said to be ‘aware’ of other clubs willing to ‘put a higher price on the table’.

Spurs are able to match any better offers that come in for the midfielder, but everything boils down to the fact that he still has the option to say no if he isn’t enamoured with the project of the currently 14th-placed Premier League side.

