‘No way’ Tottenham get top four as Spurs atmosphere likened to ‘a kids party’ vs Aston Villa

Tottenham have not got the quality at the top end of the pitch to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor.

After bringing Thomas Frank to the club from Brentford in the summer, Spurs backed their man in the transfer window with eight signings.

Tottenham had moved into the top four before the international break but their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday has seen them drop down to sixth in the Premier League table.

Neither Spurs or Aston Villa looked particularly impressive in the match in north London and Agbonlahor thinks Tottenham’s lack of a top striker will cost them in their bid to finish inside the top four.

When asked if Tottenham will make the top four this season, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “No way! Not after that performance, not after the Bournemouth performance at home, not against Wolves, poor as well. I just look at Spurs and they’ve spent 170 million pounds.That’s not including the loans for [Joao] Palhinha and [Randal Kolo] Muani.

“[Xavi] Simons, for me, 55 million, five Premier League games, zero goals and one assist. [Mathys] Tel, six Premier League games, one goal and zero assists. [Wilson] Odobert, eight Premier League games, zero goals and zero assists. Richarlison has scored three goals and got one assist in eight Premier League games, but no goals in his last four.

“They really miss a striker in that box who can attack crosses. [Mohammed] Kudus was getting into some great positions, cutting it back, putting the ball into the box, but no-one was in there.

So I think they’re missing [Dominic] Solanke, they’re missing [James] Maddison and they’re missing [Dejan] Kulusevski. But by watching them this season, especially in the Premier League, and watching them live, no chance of top four.”

After talkSPORT host Jeff Stelling had played an intro song, Agbonlahor used it to criticise the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Agbonlahor said: “That was the song that Spurs players came out to at half-time. I mean, the atmosphere was that poor and silent. No wonder when songs like that are coming out, it was like a kids party, the cake and the balloons are coming out. Everybody sitting there.

“It was a strange atmosphere. I mean, I’ve been to Manchester City games at the Etihad [that have been] very quiet. But this was silent, mate. It was the fact the players kept on throwing their arms up to the fans whenever they’d done something to get something from them, but nothing was coming at all.”