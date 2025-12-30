Transfer insider Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Tottenham are not working on a deal to sign Leon Goretzka, who is unlikely to leave Bayern Munich in January.

Spurs have been linked with some top players of late, amid their recent struggles. They succeeded in the early season, before dropping back into the bottom half of the Premier League table, as they currently find themselves 11th.

Big-club players like Omar Marmoush, Savinho and Goretzka have been linked with Tottenham moves recently.

While the Goretzka links have continued to crop up, transfer insider Plettenberg has poured cold water on them.

He stated that despite reports, Spurs are not working on a deal for the midfielder, with links ‘clearly denied.’

Further to that, Plettenber reports there are no indications that Goretzka will leave Bayern in January, as Vincent Kompany holds him in high regard and values his performances.

That is highlighted by Goretzka starting 12 of his 14 Bundesliga appearances this term.

Plettenberg’s report comes after it was stated the midfielder’s agent was in talks with Spurs for if Bayern were to let him leave.

That report came just over a week after it was stated there had been a ‘total break’ between Goretzka and his club, following his substitution in the 2-2 draw with Mainz.

The midfielder removes all traces of Bayern from his Instagram, though there is now one photo from his time at the club on there.

In any case, with his contract expiring in the summer, there seems a good chance he will decide to head elsewhere at the end of the season.

During this period, it has been suggested that Spurs are one of the best-placed sides to land the German, but with Plettenberg denying they are in talks for his signing, that might not actually be the case.

Recent reports also suggested that Galatasaray could be an option, with the club looking for the sort of player that Goretzka is.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu said: “Domenico Tedesco doesn’t want a low-profile number eight. He’s looking for a strong, powerful, dominant, and high-profile name he can hand the starting shirt to.

“The candidates are clear, but there’s no definitive situation with any name. In terms of playing style, a player in the Goretzka mould is wanted.”

Whether that remains the case come the summer remains to be seen.

