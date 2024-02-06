According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are challenging Liverpool in the race to sign Brazil international Raphinha from FC Barcelona.

Liverpool may be forced to enter the market for a new winger in the summer as Mohamed Salah is still being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the Egypt international during last year’s summer transfer window but reports linking him with a move to the Middle East have not gone away in recent months.

Some have argued that Jurgen Klopp announcing that he will leave in the club have decreased Liverpool’s chances of keeping Salah beyond this summer and it was claimed last month that the attacker already has an ‘agreement in place’ ahead of his move to Al-Ittihad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks it’s “too early” to provide a signicant update on Salah but “interest from Saudi remains”.

“Other big stories we keep hearing involve Mohamed Salah and his future at Liverpool, with some outlets once again linking him strongly with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“However, there is no update yet on Salah, it’s still too early. It’s too early also because Liverpool’s next project in terms of director and manager is not clear yet. We’ll have to see what plans they have there and then other deals will become clearer.

“For sure interest in Salah from Saudi remains, but again, nothing is in concrete stages now and nothing is happening on this deal in February.”

Regarding potential replacements for Salah, Liverpool have been heavily linked with Barcelona winger Raphinha in recent months.

Liverpool – along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea – previously monitored Raphinha before he joined Barcelona during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international has 14 goals and 19 assists in his 70 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions. So far this season, he has four goals and seven assists in 20 outings as he has been impacted by injuries.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ansu Fati are ‘two of Liverpool’s most liked targets’, while Sport add Salah ‘would now consider the succulent Saudi adventure’ after he was ‘tempted’ in the summer.

According to Sport, Liverpool are not alone in targeting Raphinha, though. Spurs are also said to be pursuing the Barcelona star. The report explains.