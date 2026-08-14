Tottenham Hotspur have now reportedly made an ‘offer’ worth £85m to sign Savinho, who is seemingly trying to force an exit from Manchester City.

Tottenham remain in the market for further additions after spending around £230m to land Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. They have also signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

With these additions, the north London side have significantly improved their defence and midfield heading into the new season, but they are still short in attacking areas.

Recent reports have indicated that they are currently looking to sign at least one new winger and/or striker before this summer transfer window closes.

On the flanks, Man City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo have been mooted as leading targets, and Fabrizio Romano stated on Thursday that Spurs are currently ‘working on’ signing these two players.

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Romano explained: “On the wings, Spurs are working on these two deals.

“No negotiations for Folarin Balogun. I know there have been many reports in the last 24 hours, but Tottenham are not working on a Balogun deal, at least as of today. What happens in the future, we will see.

“But the two top targets, wingers, remain: Cody Gakpo and Savinho. Alternative, Pedro Neto, who is very expensive.”

Savinho has been a Tottenham target dating back to last summer, but this saga continues to drag on and it remains to be seen whether there will be a resolution.

Now, though, Brazilian journalist Cahe Mota for Globo claims Savinho has ‘skipped training’ to force a ‘standoff’ with Man City, while Tottenham have made an £85m ‘offer’ for the winger.

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Ben Jacobs predicts ‘two more’ Tottenham signings

The report explained: ‘The London club formalised an offer of £85 million (R$ 597 million) for the Brazilian striker, reaching what was desired at the beginning of negotiations by their Manchester rival, who are now playing hardball. Savinho is determined to transfer and, therefore, was absent from the training session led by Enzo Maresca this Thursday.

‘The 22-year-old Brazilian understands that he will have more playing time and a more prominent role at Tottenham, despite having received praise from City’s new Italian coach during pre-season.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has tipped Tottenham to make “two more” signings before this transfer window closes.

“It’s obvious, isn’t it, that they’ve locked down Kinsky, they’ve brought in a backup goalkeeper, Vicario might leave,” Jacobs noted, highlighting the overhaul at the back,” Jacobs said on the Last on Spurs YouTube channel.

“They’ve sorted out their defense. They’ve sorted out their midfield, in particular with those two statement signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. And now it’s all about attack.”

He added: “By the end of this window, we are going to see, in my opinion at least, two more senior signings and an entire squad revamp.”

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