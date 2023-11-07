Pundit claims Tottenham player ‘should be ashamed’ of his ‘mentality’ in Chelsea defeat

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Cristian Romero “should be ashamed” of his “mentality” during Spurs’ 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

Tottenham have had an amazing start to the season under Ange Postecoglou but the Blues ended their ten-match unbeaten run in a crazy game in north London.

Nicolas Jackson’s second-half treble settled a pulsating London derby where five goals were disallowed and red cards were shown to Spurs pair Romero and Destiny Udogie either side of half-time.

When Romero was sent off for a challenge on Enzo Fernandez which allowed Cole Palmer to cancel out Dejan Kulusevski’s opener from the penalty spot the game changed and a reckless second yellow card for Udogie early in the second half left the hosts with an uphill battle.

They held out until the 75th minute when Jackson scored the first goal of his hat-trick, adding two more deep into added time.

And O’Hara was far from impressed by Romero’s attitude and accused the Tottenham defender of playing with a mentality that he was “going to hurt someone”.

“Romero has gone five steps backwards today,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT. “He went out there with this mentality: ‘I’m going to hurt someone’.

“In big games, you’ve got to be a leader. You’ve played in a World Cup final. You’ve won the World Cup.

“You’ve got to be the calming influence in those big moments. It’s a young side. You’ve got Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven…

“You’ve got to be a leader. All he’s done is let those players down and he should be ashamed of that.

“He’s one of the oldest, where is the leadership?”

Postecoglou, who saw his side fail to reclaim top spot in the Premier League, refused to rant at the referees despite having a number of decisions go against them.

When asked whether he was disappointed with Romero, Postecoglou told reporters: “No, not really. It’s part of football.

“Romero has been outstanding for us. He’s a very physical defender and that’s part of his strength.

“He went a bit too far today, according to the referee, and we have to accept that.”

On the match in general, Postecoglou added: “It’s pretty hard to process because it’s almost impossible to analyse the game.

“You’re left disappointed with the result but proud of the efforts of the players and that is the positive we will take out of it.”