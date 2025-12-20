Tottenham are ‘looking at’ Manchester City star Omar Marmoush in a potential shock transfer just a year after he joined City, according to an insider account.

Spurs, after a decent start to life under Thomas Frank this term, have struggled of late. They were in the battle for the top four, but currently find themselves 11th in the Premier League.

While there are only five sides in the league outscoring them this term, one of the main issues Tottenham have faced has been the lack of a player able to make the left-wing spot their own.

But they have an ideal option in their sights, with an insider X account revealing they are ‘looking at’ City man Marmoush.

The Egyptian – who plays either as a striker or left-winger – was only signed by City a year ago, and has 10 direct goal contributions to his name, but only one this season, as he’s struggled to break back into the side following injury.

City have shown their desire to further strengthen their attack, which could leave Marmoush surplus to requirements.

Indeed, reports of late suggest the Citizens are in contact in regards to the signing of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, along with a number of the other big clubs in the Premier League.

It has been confirmed that they have had direct contact with the winger, with a report adding: ‘City have stolen a march on their top-flight rivals by opening talks with Semenyo two weeks before the winter window opens.’

Given fellow wingers Savinho, Oscar Bobb and Jeremy Doku – as well as Phil Foden – have all played more minutes than Marmoush this season, a new player being added to that group could spell danger for him.

There is no suggestion of an active desire to sign Marmoush from Tottenham, simply that he’s in their thoughts, but if City make it clear he could become available, he could be perfect to solve their left-wing issues.

Four of Marmoush’s appearances this term have come there and five last season did, while he’d also be a great option to potentially play up top if required.

Whether Tottenham do make an attempt to land him come January remains to be seen, as there has also been a hint of late that his team-mate, Savinho, is once again on their radar, after attempts to land him in the summer.

