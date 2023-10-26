‘Tottenham on pole’ to sign €50m striker ahead of Arsenal, reveals ‘consultant’ of 15-goal star

Tottenham are among two clubs ‘closest’ to signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, whose stunning form for the Eredivisie side has continued this season.

Gimenez scored 23 goals in his debut campaign for the Dutch side, helping them to the Eredivisie title, and earned interest from top European clubs through his displays.

Morris Pagniello, assumed to be the player’s agent at the time, revealed in August that Spurs were among a host of clubs to have made contact over a potential move, and he’s now adding further fuel to the transfer fire.

After a further 15 goals this season, from just 11 games, Pagniello claims “Tottenham are on pole” to sign the striker, along with Real Madrid.

Confirming his true role as consultant to Gimenez and his father, who acts as his agent, he told TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness): “We have already discussed with Atlético Madrid. After he arrived at Feyenoord, the family approached me and now there are relationships with his father who represents Santi at the moment I am their consultant,” he said.

“We talked about him with Inter, Milan, Lazio and Napoli, but for me he could be perfect for both Inter and Juventus. They would be the best options for him. I’ve been telling various clubs to believe in him, his value went from €10m to €40m in just under 12 months. Now the teams closest to him are Real Madrid and Tottenham.”

TMW state that because Gimenez is under contract until 2027, Feyenoord won’t make things easy for interested clubs, and the report warns that ‘higher ofers’ may be expected should the 22-year-old’s excellent form continue.

Pagniello told Medio Tiempo over the summer that he sees Gimenez as one of the top strikers around, in a market bereft of quality goalscorers.

“Santi is one of the Top 10 players in Europe , of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers who went to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market,” Pagniello said.

“So even Tottenham [are interested] many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.

“There are still 10 days to go on the market, in football you never know, I hope I can support him, but the boy is doing very well.

“If he stays at Feyenoord for another year they will also be happy because he will be able to play and show that the team plays for him, he is a goalscorer.

“I see it very well , and the support he has from his family, they have a great example as his father is, but the family I see that they are very well and he takes care of himself, I think he has a great future.”

Arsenal have also recently been linked with Gimenez, as an alternative target to Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

MEDIAWATCH: Jude Bellingham to ruin Liverpool transfer plans as English fans ‘banned’ from watching him