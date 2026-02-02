Tottenham to ‘only accept’ specific Real Madrid ‘swap deal’; to snub ‘offer’ for Liverpool target – report

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur ‘would accept’ a Real Madrid ‘swap deal’ involving Liverpool target Micky van de Ven.

When fully fit, Van de Ven is arguably one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, though he has been plagued by injuries over the past 18 months.

The Spurs standout has all of the necessary qualities to go to the very top and has arguably outgrown his current club ahead of his likely exit from the Premier League side before next season.

Thomas Frank’s side fended off competition from Liverpool to sign Van de Ven, though the current Premier League holders reportedly remain interested and could sign him in the summer.

Liverpool are on the brink of securing a deal to sign Chelsea target Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, but they probably need two centre-backs in the summer as the futures of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are in doubt, while Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his career.

However, Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid for Van de Ven, who is said to be a leading target for the Spanish giants as they look to strengthen their defence in the summer.

According to a report in Spain, Van de Ven is ‘generating the most buzz’ at Real Madrid, though it is claimed that they currently have no intention of meeting Tottenham’s 80 million euro (£69m) valuation.

Instead, Real Madrid are said to be keen on a ‘swap deal’ and have ‘offered’ Franco Mastantuono ‘plus 15 million euros’ in a ‘proposal’ that is likely to fail.

As per the report, Spurs have decided that they ‘would only accept’ a swap deal for Van de Ven if it includes Brazil international Rodrygo.

Earlier this month, ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamman encouraged his former side to make a move for Van de Ven or two alternatives.

“You’ve got to give it to Harry Maguire because he got so much stick in the last few years and he always comes back,” Hamann told CasinoBeats.

“If he’s available on a free then obviously have to think about it because I think what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.”

He added: “Mickey van de Ven is doing really well for Spurs and there’s a player at Dortmund, Nico Schlotterbeck.

“He’s in talks with the club on whether he’s going to extend his contract.

“Schlotterbeck has really taken on a leading role at Dortmund in the last 18 months. He is probably our best centre-back in the national team. He’ll certainly play at the World Cup for Germany.

“He’d be a player. He’s got one year left on the contract. I’m sure that Liverpool inquired about him. He wouldn’t be the worst choice. He’s a left-footed player as well.”