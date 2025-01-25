A pundit has picked out the “only thing” saving Ange Postecoglou from being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, who have been told to “look at” two alternatives.

The Spurs boss is the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as the North London outfit have endured a poor first half to the 2024/25 season.

Injuries have dogged Tottenham, but some of their performances have been unacceptable as they sit 15th in the Premier League after 22 matches.

Spurs have fared better in cup competitions as they have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals and are set to advance in the Europa League. They also remain in the FA Cup.

Despite this, former Premier League striker Emile Heskey “can’t see Postecoglou being at Tottenham next season” and has picked out Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank as potential replacements.

“I can’t see Ange Postecoglou being at Tottenham next season,” Heskey said.

“They’re in a poor run of form and it’s a difficult one for both the owners and the board. I believe they like him, but the performances and results on the pitch really don’t look good.

“They play really open football, so for the neutral it’s great to watch but it’s difficult to watch as a fan when the team can’t keep the ball out of their own net.

“Finding a long-term replacement for him at this point in the season will be difficult so I think they will stick with him, but it’s tough to imagine Ange in the dugout at the start of next season.

“As far as replacements go, I really like Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola. He’s doing some great work there; however, you are going from a club like Bournemouth where there is no real pressure other than staying in the league, to a club where the expectations are super high, and they must be met.

“Thomas Frank is also an option; he deserves praise for the job he’s done at Brentford. They’ve been defensively sound, and their home form is brilliant, Tottenham could do worse than looking at either Iraola or Frank.”

Ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson suspects their strong displays in cup competitions is the “only thing keeping Postecoglou in the job”.

“I think he’s bang under pressure,” Robinson said. “Short-term, I think he’s okay. Progression you’d argue is not there, but you can put it down to injuries.

“However, you’d be adaptable, you’d change your system, you’d change your style, you don’t go gung ho against teams that are clearly better than you when you don’t have the players to go up against them.

“Ange is very adamant he’s going to play one way and that’s the only way his team is going to play, but you need to plug gaps and get results.

“The only thing that’s keeping him in the job at the moment is that they’re in the League Cup semi-final, they’re still in the FA Cup, they’re doing well in the Europa League and they’re still in with an outside chance of the European places in the Premier League.

“A few weeks is a short time in football and we could be sitting here at the beginning of April and all that’s gone and then it’s a different conversation about whether the manager is there or not.”