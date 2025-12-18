Brennan Johnson will be sold by Tottenham if the right offer comes in

Tottenham are reportedly ‘open’ to selling Brennan Johnson if they receive a suitable offer, with a BBC insider confirming ‘a number of clubs have been alerted.’

Spurs have a wealth of attacking options though most aren’t cutting it this term. So far this season, they’ve used Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Johnson, Randal Kolo Muani, Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke and Dane Scarlett in attacking areas.

Richarlison is the only one of those men to have surpassed five goals this term, with Johnson next out of that group on four.

However, the man who scored Tottenham‘s winner in last season’s Europa League triumph has scored just once since September, and has started just six Premier League games all campaign.

Now, BBC insider Sami Mokbel has revealed that while Spurs are not actively looking to sell Johnson, they are ‘open’ to doing so if they receive a suitable offer.

Mokbel states a number of clubs have ‘been alerted’ to Johnson’s potential availability ahead of January.

The insider also reveals Crystal Palace are the club most advanced in their interest, though other clubs are monitoring him closely.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Aston Villa are one of the other clubs with Johnson in their sights, having also learned of Palace’s interest.

Looking for ways to strengthen the squad in January and the summer, the Villans could see Johnson as a great player to recruit and continue the good form which sees them third in the Premier League currently.

It’s stated that Tottenham expect to receive interest from a few clubs for Johnson, and given there are already two clubs said to be in the mix, it would not be a surprise to see more added to that list.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

* What every club needs most in January: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea want the same thing

* Ten daft reasons why this Premier League season is already great and could be the best ever

* Ten Premier League predictions before 2026 features three sackings

Should Villa sign Johnson, he’d be an apt replacement for Harvey Elliott, who was signed on loan from Liverpool in the summer but has played just a handful of games as it’s felt he’s struggled to adapt to Unai Emery’s system.

If Liverpool agree to it, Elliott could be sent back to Anfield in January, and if not will almost certainly be heading back in the summer, as Villa don’t look willing to give him the 10 appearances he needs to be signed permanently for £35million.

With Johnson on board, there’d be even less reason for Elliott to be given minutes.

READ MORE: Thomas Frank’s biggest Spurs problem yet could be hidden in a cheery festive email