Tottenham are in talks to sign 18-year-old winger Antonio Nusa from Belgian side Club Brugge, according to reports.

Nusa joined Brugge from Norweigan outfit Stabaek for €3million in August 2021.

He made his senior debut at the age of 16 and played in the Champions League for Brugge when he was 17 years old.

The teenager’s value has already soared to €17m, as per Transfermarkt, and he is being linked with a big-money move to the Premier League.

It has been reported by Belgian newspaper HLN that Nusa ‘appears to be on his way to Tottenham’ and a fresh report from Sky Sports claims negotiations are underway.

The Londoners have ‘opened talks’ with Brugge over a deal to sign Nusa having been ‘tracking’ him for ‘some time’.

With lots of ‘competition’ for his signature, they are looking to ‘act fast’ to ‘secure a potential star of the future’.

Spurs are keen on signing Nusa and then loaning him back to his current club, the report claims.

Joining Spurs under Ange Postecoglou is an exciting prospect for a player like Nusa but staying at Brugge until the summer would be the best for his career following the loan addition of Timo Werner.

Premier League rivals Brentford are also in the picture but it is said that Spurs ‘looked into signing Nusa last summer’.

Spurs have been efficient in the January transfer window, signing Werner and Radu Dragusin from Genoa for a reported £26million.

Postecoglou is still in the market for a new central midfielder and even offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg despite the Aussie’s lack of depth in that position.

Sky Sports add that Spurs are open to letting Hojbjerg leave but a straight loan ‘is off the table’. Any loan deal would have to include an obligation to buy.

It is added that Spurs have been tracking Atalanta midfielder Emerson and are also keen on Chelsea vice-captain Conor Gallagher.

However, Football Insider reported on Friday that any deal to sign Gallagher has ‘collapsed’.

Spurs have also been linked with Wolves youngster Joao Gomes – who joined Wanderers last January.

