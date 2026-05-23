Premier League legend Alan Shearer is expecting Tottenham to stay up on goal difference on Sunday as he predicts the outcome of the relegation battle with West Ham.

Spurs have already sacked two managers this season with Roberto De Zerbi taking on the challenge of keeping Tottenham in the Premier League.

Thanks to getting eight points from their last five matches, Tottenham have given themselves a good chance of surviving on the final day of the season on Sunday.

West Ham, who occupy the final relegation spot, are two points adrift of Tottenham and Spurs know a win or draw against Everton will guarantee survival because of their far superior goal difference.

The Hammers need to beat Leeds United and hope Everton can beat Tottenham in north London – and Shearer reckons Spurs will survive but only on goal difference.

Giving his prediction for Tottenham’s clash against Everton, Shearer told The Metro: “It’s such a tough one to call, I mean, I have no confidence on either side, and this is a pure guess. The pressure that Spurs are going to be under, I do think that Everton will go and get something off Spurs. I’m going to go and say a draw, and I think Spurs will stay up on goal difference.

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“Prediction – Draw.”

On West Ham’s home clash against Leeds, Shearer added: “I saw West Ham last week, I was at the game at Newcastle on Sunday, oh my goodness, they were so bad defensively. They came in with a new system, tried to play five at the back and changed after 25 minutes or so because they were 2-0 down. But they were really, really poor.

“They’ve got to try and get that win and try and put as much pressure on Tottenham Hotspur as possible, because you can imagine the picture where we’re flicking to Tottenham’s ground and we’re flicking to West Ham at different points on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m going to go for a West Ham win but unfortunately, I don’t think it will be enough to keep them up as I can see Spurs and Everton playing out a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

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“Prediction – West Ham win.”

Murphy: I’ve got a bad feeling Tottenham will go down

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy is expecting Spurs to be relegated on the final day of the season as he has “a bad feeling”.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “I think it will be a tiny margin on the day, a lot will depend on Tottenham’s start to the game, I think if they were to go a goal down, the nerves would kick in. One of Tottenham’s biggest problems is their creativity, chances, they can’t score goals!

“I think West Ham will beat Leeds and I’ve got a bad feeling here. I want Tottenham to stay up but I’ve got a bad feeling they’re going to go.”

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