Tottenham: Ornstein confirms ‘total agreement’ for £55m signing amid green light for Frank reunion

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have reached a ‘total agreement’ with a rival Premier League club as they close in on a major signing.

This summer is important for Spurs, who need to make several statement signings ahead of Thomas Frank‘s first game in charge after they finished 17th in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Injuries marred Tottenham‘s final season under Ange Postecoglou, but their performances in the Premier League were far from good enough as they reached an embarrassing new low.

Still, they managed to salvage a great positive from an otherwise disastrous season, ending their trophy drought by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

This victory also secured Champions League qualification and a huge cash injection, which is a huge boost for Frank and Tottenham’s recruitment team as they oversee a significant squad overhaul.

Spurs are currently ninth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they will move up a few places once their deal for Mohammed Kudus is completed.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that the north London side are prioritising a new attacking midfielder and have turned their attention to Kudus from Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze.

Recent reports have suggested that they have gradually been getting closer to Kudus, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealing on Wednesday evening that they have a deal in place with West Ham United amid a ‘total agreement’.

Ornstein confirmed: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for a fee of around £55million ($74.7m).

‘A medical is scheduled to take place on Thursday ahead of Kudus signing a six-year contract at the north London club.’

Spurs will not stop here as they are also working on a deal to reunite Frank with Brentford forward Yoane Wissa as they are ‘moving’ to sign him.

BBC reporter Sami Mokbel said: ‘Tottenham moving for Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, who is understood to be open to a move. #THFC weighing up financials attached to the deal.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has since revealed Wissa’s stance on a move to Spurs, insisting the Brentford star has given the green light for the Premier League giants to pursue him this summer.

Jacobs tweeted: ‘Spurs are weighing up a move for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa. Move driven by Thomas Frank. Wissa is keen on a move.

‘Brentford don’t want to lose Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in the same window.’