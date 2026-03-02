According to reports, ‘most’ of Tottenham Hotspur’s squad are ‘facing wage cuts’ if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Spurs are facing the increasingly real threat of relegation from the Premier League, with Igor Tudor’s side only sitting four points clear of the bottom three.

Former Juventus boss Tudor has been drafted in to guide Spurs to safety after doing similar salvage jobs elsewhere, but he has had a dire start since replacing Thomas Frank.

Under Tudor, Spurs have been comprehensively beaten 4-1 by north London rivals Arsenal and deservedly beaten 2-1 by Fulham.

Spurs are now winless in ten Premier League games and are under pressure to earn all three points when they host Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

18th-placed West Ham have looked a far stronger unit than Spurs in recent months and will fancy their chances of beating them to survival, with Tudor’s side struggling to halt their downward spiral.

Up until now, it had been unclear whether Spurs have taken measures to limit the potential damage of relegation, but respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed that they have.

In a new report for The Athletic, Ornstein claims Spurs players ‘are facing wage cuts should the club be relegated’ as there are ‘clauses written into their contracts’.

The report explained:

‘The Athletic can reveal that most members of the first team squad are on deals which include mandatory salary reductions and the vast majority would see their earning slashed by around 50 per cent. ‘It was a provision factored into all existing agreements struck before Daniel Levy’s departure as executive chairman in September, granting Spurs an element of protection against the doomsday scenario of demotion.’

Worryingly, Tudor has shed light on what his side is currently lacking.

“It’s a complicated situation. A lot of problems. I cannot tell you nothing new,” Tudor said.

“We need to find forces inside each of us. I said to the players. It’s always what you are going to do. What do you want to do with yourself? More personality. More wish to do before reacting. Plenty of things.

“We lack when we attack. We are lacking the quality to score the goal. We are lacking in the middle to run. We are lacking behind to stay there and suffer and not concede the goal. An amazing situation.”

He added: “You need to have quality players to score the goal; otherwise, you cannot defend all the time. But when you are in a bad moment, you put the players, but then you lack defending, running and winning the duels.

“So, what to do? That’s the big question in the future. To choose what is right for this team. To find a formula, what we want to be, what we can be in this moment.”

