Ornstein reveals Savinho to Tottenham latest as Spurs eye two Vicario replacements

David Ornstein has hinted that Tottenham could reignite their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho in the January transfer window.

Spurs were very interested in taking the Brazil international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the summer transfer window but a deal never materialised.

There were reports at the time claiming that Tottenham were prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign Savinho before the summer transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old has been used sparingly by Pep Guardiola this season with Savinho making just nine starts in all competitions for Man City.

Tottenham have an interest, like many other Premier League clubs, in Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo but The Athletic‘s Ornstein reckons Savinho could be back on their radar ahead of the winter market.

Ornstein said on the Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast: “They’ll also have the opportunity to improve the squad in the January transfer window. There will be money available if the right profile comes to them, and if it will improve the team in their eyes.

“They like Antoine Semenyo, for example, if it’s not going to be him, maybe some other players in that wide attacking position, which is something they looked at last summer with Savinho from Manchester City. It didn’t come to fruition. Maybe it will in January, and they’ll hope that Thomas Frank can bring the results over time.”

Guardiola revealed this week what he loves about Savinho as a player, he said: “What I like from Savinho is always he is digging, go, go, go, all the time.

“The final decision can be better, of course, but always I reward this work ethic and especially because he goes and he goes all the time.”

Guardiola added: “Like Jeremy [Doku] when he has the ball he goes and goes. Last season he played a lot of minutes with us.

“Sometimes we don’t play with a proper wingers. We play slightly differently in the last seasons, maybe play less. But we trust him a lot, he’s young.

“He can play right and left side, both sides. He’s a player that is so aggressive. And in time we improve the final decision and will become a top, top class player.”

And our friends at TEAMtalk have also revealed that Tottenham have identified two potential targets to replace Guglielmo Vicario, who has had a poor start to the season.

Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ‘is seen as a situation worth watching closely’ by Spurs with Joan Garcia the number one for Barcelona when fit, while Man City’s back-up goalkeeper James Trafford ‘remains a key target’.