Tottenham outcast plots ‘U-turn’ as ‘reunion’ with former manager in Serie A is ‘seriously considered’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur outcast Eric Dier is ‘seriously considering’ leaving the Premier League club ahead of the winter transfer window.

The experienced England international has been a regular for Tottenham since joining them from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

The 29-year-old started 31 Premier League games last season but he has slipped down the pecking order under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Dier has not made a single appearance for Spurs so far this season and he’s only been named among the substitutes on two occasions.

The defender was linked with a move away from the Premier League club in the summer. He ended up opting to stay at Spurs but an exit is looking increasingly likely ahead of the January transfer window.

Football Insider are reporting that Dier is ‘plotting a U-turn’ and he is ‘likely to seriously consider a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma if their reported interest materialises’. The report adds.

‘Dier is yet to play a single minute of action in the 2023-24 campaign, but was on the substitutes bench for recent games against Sheffield United and Arsenal. ‘Tottenham were ready to allow him to leave the club in the summer window, but a move failed to materialise. ‘It is believed the England international had offers but chose to remain at Spurs with less than 12 months to run on his contract. ‘He was originally planning to run down his contract and leave for free at the end of the season – but could now consider a reunion with former boss Mourinho in Rome.’

Postecoglou has preferred to use Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the early weeks of this season and they are forming a solid partnership.

Speaking after Tottenham’s 2-1 win over nine-man Liverpool on Saturday evening, Van de Ven suggested that their opponents “thought we were another kind of Spurs team”.

“Liverpool has a really good team,” Van de Ven told FourFourTwo. “I think we were strong on the ball; our positional play was certainly good. We both had some chances, I think we were evenly matched

“But I think Liverpool thought we were another kind of Spurs team than they were used to come up against.”

On his partnership with Romero, he added: “We can sense what the other one is doing. If he goes forward, he has to know that I have his back.

“And if I go forward, then I know that he covers me. It’s just that feeling that you have with each other which aligns us on the pitch. It’s like an automatism.”

