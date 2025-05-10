According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur-bound Fabio Paratici has “recommended” a former Premier League manager to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The former Celtic head coach is towards the end of his second year as Tottenham‘s boss and is expected to leave the Premier League club before next season.

Postecoglou was praised for his work during his debut season as he successfully overhauled Tottenham’s style of play and nearly guided the club back into the Champions League, but they have fallen off a cliff this term.

Spurs have been ravaged by injuries, but their performances have been dire as they could finish as low as 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but their run in the Europa League has been a saving grace as they will face Manchester United in the final.

Spurs would secure a spot in the Champions League if they win the Europa League, but it has been reported that Postecoglou will be sacked even if they end their trophy drought this term.

Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi and Andoni Iraola are among the favourites to replace Postecoglou, but Paratici could impact the final outcome as he’s set to return to Spurs as technical director.

Paratici was forced to leave Spurs after being given a worldwide ban, but he is free to return to football from June 30 onwards and has been spotted at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks.

Paratici already appears to be making an impact, with a report from The Boot Room‘s Graeme Bailey claiming he’s “recommended” former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to Spurs following last summer’s move to Ligue Un outfit Marseille.

Bailey said: “I understand Roberto De Zerbi is a name that Fabio Paratici – incoming Spurs technical director – is a fan of.

“He liked him during his time at Brighton and recommended him. Even during his talks with AC Milan recently, he was a name put forward.

“De Zerbi is understood to be on the radar of a number of Italian clubs – but Spurs do like him.”

He added: “As we have said before, Tottenham have been doing their due diligence on replacements for Ange Postecoglou.

“Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva, Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner and Kieran McKenna are on their radar and they have done work on all of them.

“Even the likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Xavi Hernandez have been discussed – they are doing their homework.”