Tottenham add shock former player to Postecoglou replacement shortlist with Spurs boss ‘to leave’

Tottenham have added Burnley boss Scott Parker to their shortlist to replace Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season, according to reports.

Spurs are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Postecoglou’s side now 16th in the Premier League table and just one point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham.

Their 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Monday was their fifth defeats in their last seven Premier League matches with Tottenham losing their 18th match in 33 games.

There were already rumours that Postecoglou could face the sack before the end of the season but a report in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday night revealed that Postecoglou ‘is heading towards the Tottenham Hotspur exit whether his team win the Europa League or not.’

The report added:

‘Tottenham face Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals of the Europa League and the Australian could be sacked if his side fail to progress or lose in the final against either Athletic Bilbao or Manchester United. ‘Lifting the trophy and maintaining his record of winning silverware in his second season at clubs would give Postecoglou the opportunity to leave – possibly mutually – with his head held high and having delivered on his promises of changing the playing style and achieving success.’

And now the Daily Mail, who have a similar story to the Telegraph, have put forward some names as potential options should Tottenham decide to sack Postecoglou.

The report claims that Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva ‘would be among the leading candidates as a replacement’, while, in a shock revelation, claim that Parker – who has just won promotion back to the Premier League with Burnley – ‘has admirers within the club’.

On Parker, the Daily Mail adds: ‘Parker played for Spurs, was well-liked by supporters and also coached within the club’s academy set-up.’

Senior football writer for ESPN James Olley has previously put forward Fulham boss Silva as a good replacement for Postecoglou with Chelsea also linked in the past.

“I think Marco Silva is another interesting option,” Olley said.

“I think that he would leave Fulham. I think he was quite keen to go to Chelsea, had they made a concerted effort to appoint him in the past.

“So I think he’s ambitious Silva. I think, obviously Fulham, I’m sure, would fight tooth and nail to keep him, but I can see a scenario where Marco Silva certainly courts some interest if there’s a possibility of that.”