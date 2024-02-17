Barcelona have told Tottenham they must pay another €40m (£34m) in order to land Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has been a key part of Barcelona’s midfield this season as they’ve struggled to keep up with Real Madrid and Girona in La Liga.

Barcelona are set for more uncertainty in the summer transfer window as they could have to sell players once again in order to fund new signings, while manager Xavi has already announced they he will leave at the end of the season.

And the uncertainty at the Camp Nou has led to reports that the Catalan giants are ready to sell De Jong for the right price with claims the Netherlands international is also open to leaving.

There have been suggestions that those reports are ‘wide of the mark’ but there have been further claims since that Man Utd and Chelsea are both preparing bids for De Jong ahead of the summer window.

It is understood that Tottenham have already placed a €60m (£51m) bid for De Jong with rumours that Spurs are ready to pay as much as €70m to land the Dutchman.

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that De Jong ‘would be open to listening to offers’ this summer, although Barcelona are looking to tie him down to a new deal but on reduced wages.

But if that doesn’t happen then they will ‘open the doors’ to his departure with the club demanding €100m for the 26-year-old with Tottenham told to pay €40m (£34m) more for his signature.

Mundo Deportivo confirm that Tottenham ‘have already shown their interest in him’ with a bid, while another Spanish outlet, Sport, insist that Barcelona could ‘force him to leave’ if there is no contract resolution.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are set to have boosted finances this summer with the money saved from Kylian Mbappe leaving the club, are a ‘real danger’ to Barcelona’s hopes of keeping De Jong.

Sport add that Manchester United and Chelsea ‘want him’ with the key to winning the race for his signature depending on a ‘tailored sports project’ which will allow him to win trophies.

And that could see PSG have the upper hand with the French giants ‘willing to bet big’ on De Jong as Man Utd and Chelsea struggle to get into the top four of the Premier League, although the former are in better shape of late.