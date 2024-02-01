Tottenham ‘persuade’ Swedish teenager to ‘choose’ them over Barcelona as Ornstein confirms hijack

Tottenham Hotspur have successfully hijacked Barcelona’s move for Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall, according to reports.

The Premier League club have signed two players in the winter transfer window, landing Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig before buying Genoa’s Radu Dragusin for around £25million.

Ange Postecoglou said incoming signings were very unlikely but it looks like Spurs are closing in on the spectacular buy of Bergvall.

The 17-year-old appeared close to joining Barcelona but has chosen Spurs over the Catalan giants, according to David Ornstein.

Deemed ‘a stunning coup’, Spurs are landing ‘one of Europe’s most coveted prospects’.

Bergvall made his ‘final decision’ on Thursday evening after being convinced by Spurs’ Danish technical director Johan Lange.

Spurs will reportedly pay €10million plus add-ons to land Bergvall from Djurgarden.

The Swedish talent will travel to London on Friday, his 18th birthday, to sign a five-year contract and undergo his medical.

Part of the agreement with Djurgarden is that Bergvall will stay with the club on loan until the end of the season.

The 2006-born midfield player visited Spurs on Monday, meeting Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy.

He was pictured doing the same in Barcelona on Tuesday, though.

The report says ‘a deal was almost done’ with the Blaugrana but Spurs were able to ‘persuade him’ that north London is the best place for his development.

Bergvall made his Sweden debut last month, playing 31 minutes in a friendly against Estonia.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the teenage winger will join Spurs, not Barca.

He has given it the ‘here we go’ treatment, writing on X: ‘Lucas Bergvall to Tottenham, here we go! Barcelona have just been told from player’s camp that he changed his mind and he will join Spurs.

‘THFC ready to pay more than €10m to Djugården with add-ons, agreement done. Medical will take place on Friday.’

Bergvall choosing Spurs over Barca has come in the same month that Dragusin chose them over Bayern Munich. The game might be gone.

