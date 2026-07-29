Tottenham pivot to signing Barcelona star after top target suffers serious injury

The top striker target at Tottenham, Eli Junior Kroupi, has undergone surgery, with Spurs now pivoting towards signing a Barcelona frontman instead, according to reports.

Tottenham opened the chequebook nice and early this summer, getting big-money moves for Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali over the line.

Roberto De Zerbi wants attacking reinforcements next, with both a winger and new striker on the agenda.

Manchester City’s Savinho is the No 1 prize for the wing positions. The latest on that developing story can be found here.

Up front, Tottenham’s top target had been Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth, until now.

The wildly impressive Frenchman fractured his fifth metatarsal that has now required surgery to repair.

According to multiple respected sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, the striker is expected to miss between three-four months while recovering.

Obviously, that has torpedoed Spurs’ ambitions of bringing Kroupi to north London this summer.

But according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Tottenham have wasted no time identifying worthy replacements, and one in particular was in the headlines for all the right reasons this summer.

Tottenham want to sign Ferran Torres

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Barcelona and Spain striker, Ferran Torres, is a wanted man at Spurs.

Torres scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final after helping Barcelona win LaLiga last term, though the next competitive fixture he plays might be for a different club.

The 26-year-old former Manchester City man only has one year remaining on his contract in Catalonia. PSG have been attempting to bring the Spaniard on board, and per Bailey, so too are Tottenham.

He explained: ‘Torres is set to available this summer should he fail to agree a new contract at Camp Nou and is a player Tottenham would relish the opportunity to pursue.

‘Paris Saint-Germain are currently advancing towards an agreement for Torres, but sources indicate that Spurs have already held discussions with intermediaries regarding the attacker’s situation and are keeping a close eye on developments.’

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Taking to YouTube on Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano provided an update of his own on the versatile forward.

He insisted there’s “still nothing done or agreed” between Torres and PSG, though did sound a word of warning to Spurs and PSG when revealing Barcelona’s intention is to retain the player despite his contract situation.

The trusted reporter went on to note there’s nothing close with regards to Torres penning fresh terms at Barcelona.

Nevertheless, a new deal isn’t out of the question, and with Barca wanting to retain the player and Spurs facing heavyweight competition from PSG anyway, they face an uphill struggle when attempting to pull this one off.

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