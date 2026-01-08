Tottenham: ‘Pivotal’ factor to determine Frank sack decision as ‘interest flatters’ their ‘top target’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s decision on whether to sack head coach Thomas Frank will be determined by one ‘pivotal’ factor.

Former Brentford boss Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs in the summer and was tasked with steadying the ship after their shambolic performances in the Premier League last term.

Frank has turned Spurs into more of a defensive unit this term and they initially benefited from this change, but performances and results have massively declined in recent months.

The north London outfit have only won one of their previous 13 matches in all competitions as Frank has alienated himself with his uninspiring tactics and odd outbursts in press conferences.

Spurs suffered another defeat on Wednesday night as they were beaten 3-2 by AFC Bournemouth, who headed into the match on a run of ten games without a victory.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Frank explained why he thinks his side has deserved more points from their recent matches. He said: “I think the last five games we played, it has been consistent, good, competitive performances and that’s what you need in a long season.

“Those five games should have given us more than the five points we got. Probably eight, nine, 10 points. That’s what we are focusing on.

“It is my job to deal with scrutiny. I will take all the questions and the blame. It is also my job to look through everything and look through the defeat last night. It was emotional but in many ways it was good and we deserve more.

“We need to keep doing that. The last two games should have got us four points maybe more.”

Frank will hope that there is a response from this side when they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Saturday and beyond, with a report from journalsit Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claiming the club is ‘growing increasingly alarmed and considering all options’.

It is also explained that the head coach ‘faces a pivotal period to avoid the sack’: ‘Tottenham’s upcoming fixtures are seen as make-or-break for Frank. Next up is a home FA Cup third-round tie against in-form Aston Villa this weekend, followed by a crucial Premier League clash with West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 17.

‘Following those is a Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund on January 20 – three home games that sources describe as “pivotal” in determining the 52-year-old’s immediate future.’

Another report from TEAMtalk claims current Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is Tottenham’s ‘top target’ to replace Frank, though he would ‘favour’ a move to Man Utd if they also made an ‘approach’.

A source for the outlet said: “He’s flattered by Tottenham’s interest, but United would likely be priority.”