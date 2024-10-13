According to reports, a Premier League manager could ‘replace’ Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou as a takeover is ‘weeks from completion’.

Spurs appointed Postecoglou ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The former Celtic boss was lauded at the start of last season as he successfully overhauled their style of play and arguably made the North London outfit the most exciting team to watch in the Premier League.

Tottenham had a successful season as they finished fifth in the Premier League. However, they missed the chance to finish fourth as a poor end to the season cost them a spot in the Champions League.

Postecoglou is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked after Spurs lost 3-2 to Brighton before the international break. They were beaten despite leading 2-0 at half-time.

This result leaves Spurs ninth in the Premier League as they have won just three of their first seven games.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is the current favourite to replace Postecoglou, but Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could actually be Tottenham’s next manager.

Howe has been under pressure himself over the past 18 months and it has been suggested that he could leave Newcastle following his fallout with new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

There was a lot of change at Newcastle in the summer as Mitchell replaced Dan Ashworth, while former co-owner Amanda Staveley left the club.

In recent weeks, Staveley has been heavily linked with Tottenham and a takeover ‘decision’ is expected soon.

The Sun are reporting that Howe ‘could receive tempting offers’ to leave Newcastle and he’s been ‘tipped to replace Postecoglou at Tottenham if Staveley invests in Spurs’.