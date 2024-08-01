Tottenham place full attention on Prem winger, with talks progressing over Arsenal target signing

Tottenham have reportedly shifted attention from Eberechi Eze to Pedro Neto, and are in talks with the latter over personal terms after they began of late.

Spurs are eager to add to their forward line after only two players surpassed the 10-goal mark in all competitions last season. Ange Postecoglou is clearly keen on ensuring there are more players capable of finding the net consistently next term.

That one of the 10-plus-goal men, Richarlison, could be leaving, adds fuel to that fire.

The Spurs boss’ eyes have been on both Eze and Neto, both of whom were directly involved in more than 10 goals in the Premier League alone last season.

But according to FootballTransfers, talks with Eze are stalling, and all their eggs are being shifted into Neto’s basket.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉Liverpool and Tottenham ‘make move’ to sign £86m Arsenal target amid Nketiah waiting game

👉Ange Postecoglou has Tottenham advantage not seen since Mauricio Pochettino

👉Postecoglou delivers X-rated blast as Spurs boss reacts after first look at new signing

Tottenham intensify Neto signing efforts

Indeed, it’s said Spurs have now intensified their efforts to land the Wolves man, after opening talks over personal terms recently.

Further discussions on those terms are reportedly underway, with Neto featuring heavily on the forward recruitment list for the north London club.

He also features on the shortlists of a number of Tottenham’s Premier League rivals, such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to remain ‘very much interested’ in Neto, and one of their other options, Nico Williams, now seems tough to sign, having decided he wants to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

As such, Mikel Arteta’s side could also intensify their efforts to sign Neto instead. What his preference is, at the minute, is not clear.

But given both north London clubs will struggle to get other options – it is said to be increasingly likely that Eze stays at Crystal Palace beyond this summer – both are likely to make strong efforts for the signing, and the side who puts forward the better proposal could decide things.

Given it was recently reported Tottenham could be given ‘wiggle room’ below Neto’s actual Wolves valuation, they could be heading the pile at the moment.

READ MORE: First of three more Tottenham transfers picks up pace as ‘wiggle room’ could help secure deal