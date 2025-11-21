Tottenham ‘planning’ £119m double January swoop as they ‘actively look’ for world-class keeper

Tottenham are looking to land two top targets in the January transfer window with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Villarreal forward Georges Mikautadze on their list, according to reports.

Spurs find themselves fifth in the Premier League under new head coach Thomas Frank with Tottenham winning five, drawing three and losing three of their first 11 matches this term.

Tottenham spent over £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window with attacking players like Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons signing for big money.

Spurs have scored a respectable 19 goals in 11 Premier League matches so far this season but Frank is keen to bring in more attacking reinforcements in January.

Frank’s side have been linked with a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Tottenham are ‘planning an €85m (£75m) offer, combining a substantial fixed payment with performance-based incentives’.

The report adds: ‘The figure, designed to entice Real Madrid , aims to test the Spanish club’s willingness to negotiate the departure of one of its most talented players. The footballer welcomes the possibility of regaining prominence. His lack of playing time at Real Madrid not only reduces his impact but could also jeopardize his place on Brazil’s squad for the next World Cup, a goal he considers a top priority.’

The same website claims that Tottenham are also ‘preparing an offer close to €50m (£44m)’ for Georgia international Mikautadze with Spurs ‘convinced of the enormous potential for growth’ of the Villarreal forward.

Fichajes continues: ‘Villarreal insist that Georges Mikautadze is a priority player and that any departure must respect the established sporting plan. Barring a major surprise, the striker will not leave for less than €50 million, and his price could rise in the coming weeks if he continues to shine in La Liga.’

As well as strengthening their forward line, the Daily Mail claims that Tottenham are also going to attempt to sign a new goalkeeper in the winter window.

The newspaper wrote: ‘Similarly, a world-class goalkeeper would give them a boost and, despite signing Antonin Kinsky less than a year ago, Spurs are actively looking. Guglielmo Vicario has had some brilliant moments this season but does not command his penalty area and is often targeted at set-pieces. Could they, for example, make Aston Villa an offer they can’t refuse for Emi Martinez?

‘There is an element of the unknown because nobody is sure precisely how the Lewis family plan to follow up on public promises to invest in the team for sporting success.’