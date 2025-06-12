Tottenham want second Brentford regular for Thomas Frank after ‘closely tracking’ him

Tottenham are reportedly among the sides who have been ‘closely tracking’ a Brentford midfielder, as Thomas Frank could look to take two Bees players with him.

Frank was immediately identified as the successor to Ange Postecoglou upon his exit from Tottenham. In fact, Daniel Levy had already met with him multiple times before the Australian was dismissed.

On Thursday, it was widely reported that the Brentford manager had agreed to take the Spurs job, and that has now been confirmed by the north London club.

He could take with him not one but two Bees players. Caught Offside reports that Tottenham have been ‘closely tracking’ Yegor Yarmolyuk, along with the likes of Leeds, Burnley, Everton and Wolves.

Brentford are said to have placed a €30million (£25.5m) price tag on the midfielder, whose versatility has caught the attention of clubs, but none have made formal approaches yet.

With Frank now at the helm at Tottenham, after playing Yarmolyuk in 31 Premier League games last season for Brentford, Spurs might well be the side who make the first move for him.

The midfielder could potentially head across London alongside Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals for the Bees last season.

While it’s said he wants to move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils opening talks with Brentford for the transfer, reports have also suggested that Frank wants to hijack their move.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has essentially stated that is a must.

“Thomas Frank’s first order of business should be to hijack Bryan Mbeumo’s move to Manchester Utd,” he said.

“Tottenham need to do everything they can to get Mbeumo off United’s hands and reunite him with Frank; he’d be an unbelievable signing, he has everything Spurs need.

“The current squad and players aren’t good enough to compete for Europe with the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

“The target for next season should be getting back into the top six and giving the fans good football to watch every week. Structured formations and organised football have been missing for the last two seasons, and that’s what Spurs need if they’re to challenge in the top half of the table.”

