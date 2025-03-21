Tottenham planning ‘significant investment’ for Viktor Gyokeres, who’s instead ‘intrigued’ by shock club

Tottenham are reportedly planning a ‘significant investment’ on Viktor Gyokeres, who is said to be ‘intrigued’ by Nottingham Forest, who have initiated contact for the striker.

Gyokeres is one of the deadliest strikers in Europe at the moment. He bagged 43 goals in all competitions for Sporting CP last season, and has 40 so far this term.

Amid that period of form, the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona have been linked with his signing. As have Tottenham, who reports in Spain suggest are willing to make a ‘significant investment’ on the striker.

Indeed, Gyokeres is said to be one of the most attractive options to bolster their attack next season.

Sporting will reportedly ‘remain firm’ in their demands for Gyokeres, which are currently said to be €65m-€75m (£54.5m-£62.9m), rather than his €100m (£83.7m) release clause.

But Tottenham face danger from yet another Premier League side, as Football Transfers reports Nottingham Forest have ‘initiated contact’ with the striker.

He is said to be viewed as the long-term successor to Chris Wood, who at 33 years old, has 18 Premier League goals this season.

The report states Gyokeres is ‘intrigued by the prospect’ of heading to the City Ground. The potential of Champions League football in an ambitious project is said to be attractive for the striker.

Forest are aiming to re-establish themselves among the elite of English football, and the signing of one of the deadliest strikers in the world matches up with that.

Gyokeres has just one season of Champions League football under his belt, playing eight games and scoring six goals this season – including a hat-trick against Manchester City – and with Forest third in the Premier League, another campaign there could beckon for Gyokeres.

Tottenham’s only way of landing a spot in the elite European competition is by winning the Europa League, so the City Ground outfit have a much better shot at the moment.

