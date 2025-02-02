Tottenham ‘weighing up’ move for 10-goal striker in second French raid after Danso confirmation

Tottenham are reportedly ‘weighing up’ a move for Lorient striker Eli Junior Kroupi, who’s believed to be worth £20million, after confirming the signing of Kevin Danso.

Spurs have been hit with a couple of failures in the January transfer window. They have prioritised the signings of a striker and centre-back, and have been rejected by a player in each position.

Mathys Tel was the favoured striker target, but after Bayern Munich said yes to the transfer, the 19-year-old said no, with more options still available to him, such as Manchester United and Aston Villa, though two signings for the Villans may put paid to their chances.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are now ‘weighing up’ the signing of Lorient striker Kroupi, who’s starring in Ligue 2 this season, with nine goals, and another in the Coupe de France.

It’s believed the second-tier French side would consider selling their striker ‘for the right price’, with a figure of £20million floated in the report.

But with Kroupi an 18-year-old who’s playing in Ligue 2 rather than Ligue 1, he’s seen as a signing for the future, and it’s believed Spurs would not be able to afford that outlay for a player who’s not going to be heavily utilised immediately.

They are considering the transfer nonetheless, and if they were to land the striker, he’d be the second player taken from France in quick succession.

Indeed, Spurs have managed to land a centre-back after Fikayo Tomori turned them down, with Lens man Danso joining the club.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the centre-back was close to joining Wolves, but Tottenham hijacked that move, securing the defender on a deal worth approximately £20.9million.

The north London club state that Danso will be on loan with the club for the first six months, with the deal then becoming permanent in the summer.

Speaking on the signing, the defender said: “It’s an amazing project to be part of and I’m happy to be here.”

